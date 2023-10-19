WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman will spend six to eight and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to being involved in an incident in which shots were fired after a fight at a Waren gas station.

Vanity Jones, 30, previously pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault that carries a mandatory one-year gun specification.

Jones was involved in a shots fired call where Warren police responded on April 21, 2023, to the Pit Stop on Youngstown Road.

Officers found one 9 mm shell casing near the location, but no one was injured in the fight.

Reports say Warren police responded to the gas station for calls that someone was beating up a woman and a group of people were fighting.

The victim did not speak in the courtroom but submitted a written impact statement to the court, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jones told the judge, “I had no right to engage in that kind of behavior. I allowed my anger.. to get the best of me,” according to the release.