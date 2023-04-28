YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman convicted of robbing a bank received her sentence in court Thursday.

Bobbisue Averill, 43, pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony, in connection to an incident in Boardman on August 12, 2022.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said police were looking for Averill after a woman matching her description walked into the Seven Seventeen Credit Union on California Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and gave a teller a “threatening” note demanding money.

Averill was arrested the next day by Youngstown Police after they received several tips.

She went before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on Thursday. She was sentenced to 2-3 years in prison, with 258 days counting as time served.