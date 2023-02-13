YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Wednesday for a woman who pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in December 2021.

Bria McCall Anderson, 27, entered guilty pleas before Judge John Durkin to charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a 1-year firearm specification.

There is no sentencing recommendation.

Assistant Prosecutor Patrick Kiraly said Anderson was charged with stabbing her boyfriend after an argument broke out about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 28, 2021, behind a home on Hawthorne Street on the South Side.

Anderson at first pulled a gun on the man, who was holding a child, but someone stepped in front of her and no shots were fired.

Later, Anderson stabbed the man and after she left, she found out where he was and fired a shot at him but missed, Kiraly said.

Anderson’s attorney, Tom Zena, had filed a motion to determine if his client was competent to stand trial. An evaluation completed in June found that she is competent.

Anderson faces a sentence of two to eight years for the felonious assault; a maximum of three years for the firearm charge; and a one-year sentence on the firearm specification, which is mandatory.

Anderson was arrested by police shortly after the stabbing and has been in the county jail since then.