YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the robbery of a Boardman credit union.

Bobbisue Averill, 43, entered her guilty plea last week to a second-degree felony robbery charge.

According to court records, sentencing is set for April 27.

Police arrested Averill last August, saying she robbed Seven Seventeen Credit Union across from the Southern Park Mall.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said police were looking for Averill after a woman matching her description walked into the Seven Seventeen Credit Union on California Avenue and gave a teller a “threatening” note demanding money.

Averill faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of three to four and a half years, according to court records.