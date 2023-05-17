YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a February shooting that injured a woman in a South Side driveway.

Shannon Wilson, 31, entered guilty pleas before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to a charge of felonious assault with a firearm specification.

Attorneys in the case are recommending that Wilson serve a sentence of seven to nine years in prison with the first three years mandatory because of the firearm specification.

Sentencing will follow a presentence investigation. Wilson will remain free on bond until she is sentenced.

Wilson is accused of shooting a woman Feb. 12 on Anoka Lane. Responding officers found the victim bleeding in the driveway, but Wilson was not there.

The victim was shot twice. Officers applied first aid to stop her bleeding before an ambulance arrived and took her to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A warrant was filed the next day for Wilson. She was arrested Feb. 24 by police in Westlake and then transferred to Youngstown police.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case, said the shooting was the result of a family dispute.