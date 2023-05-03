YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman is set to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge in a fatal crash that the Ohio State Highway Patrol said was caused by “aggressive driving.”

Waylynn Ward, 26, pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge. She had been indicted in January on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and endangering children.

Ward was driving a vehicle involved in a three-vehicle crash on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield Township last year that killed 65-year-old Daniel Harvischak, of Youngstown. The crash also injured others, including a child and a school resource officer.

Ward, her 2-year-old son who was a passenger, and Stephen Corll, who was on his way to work at Niles Schools, were taken to the hospital after the crash.

At the time, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Ward and Harvischak were driving at high rates of speed when Ward’s vehicle collided with Harvischak’s. Both vehicles then hit Corll’s vehicle, and Harvischak’s and Ward’s vehicles caught fire.

Sentencing in the case is set for 9 a.m. June 28 before Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.