WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman pleaded guilty Thursday after fight at a Warren gas station where shots were fired.

Vanity Jones, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification.

Jones must serve at least a one-year prison term for the charge and could serve up to nine years in prison.

According to reports, Jones was charged for her involvement in a shots fired call to a Pit Stop on the 1700 block of Youngstown Road in April.

Officers found one 9 mm shell casing near the location, but no one was injured in the fight.

Reports say Warren police responded to the gas station for calls that someone was beating up a woman and a group of people were fighting.