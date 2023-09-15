WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman pleaded guilty Thursday after fight at a Warren gas station where shots were fired.
Vanity Jones, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification.
Jones must serve at least a one-year prison term for the charge and could serve up to nine years in prison.
According to reports, Jones was charged for her involvement in a shots fired call to a Pit Stop on the 1700 block of Youngstown Road in April.
Officers found one 9 mm shell casing near the location, but no one was injured in the fight.
Reports say Warren police responded to the gas station for calls that someone was beating up a woman and a group of people were fighting.