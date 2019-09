A dog was also in the car

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – One woman was killed in a crash in Beaver Township Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at Woodworth and Maplecroft roads.

The coroner is at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.

The vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

A dog was also in the car and was taken to Angels for Animals to get checked out. The dog is expected to be OK.

WYTV is at the scene, working to get more information.