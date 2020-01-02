Canfield woman killed after crash with tractor-trailer in Austintown

It happened in the area of State Route 46 and New Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Canfield woman was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Austintown.

Judith DeMichael, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened on State Route 46 at New Road just after 1 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, DeMichael was driving north on SR 46 when she went left of center, hitting a flatbed tractor-trailer head-on.

Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get her out of the heavily-damaged car. A portion of the road was blocked and traffic was delayed in the area.

DeMichael was the only person in the car. The driver of the flatbed wasn’t hurt.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.