BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have charged a woman in connection with a deadly motorcycle accident in Boardman.

Timothy Welsh, 62, died after a crash on April 10 at Market Street and Shields Road.

Police said Sabrina Dorsey, of Youngstown, was driving an SUV and turned into the path of Welsh’s motorcycle.

Dorsey was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and later released on Tuesday. She is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and right-of-way charges.