COITSVILLE, Twp. Ohio (WKBN)- A woman was injured after a rollover crash in Mahoning County Wednesday, according to firefighters and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Crews were called to the 4300 block of Oak Street in Coitsville Township around 9 a.m.

OSHP said that the driver drifted off the road and rolled over. Troopers said that she was removed from the vehicle and had minor injuries.

The area is closed while the accident is being cleared.