YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against a woman accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl in May in Youngstown.

Shamara Green is charged with murder and involuntary murder with firearm specifications and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, aggravated assault and reckless homicide with firearm specifications.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Street. Police said Green was in the street arguing with some adults when she fired several shots.

London Jones, 13, was standing on the sidewalk when she was hit. She was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Medical Center, where she passed away.

A man also showed up later at St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound to his foot. Police said he was wounded in the same shooting that killed London.

London was a student in the Liberty school district.