STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in jail after she reportedly kicked an officer in the chest and groin, according to a police report.

Miranda Fairchild, 31, was arrested on Sunday around 5:15 a.m. during a traffic stop.

According to a police report, an officer spotted Fairchild driving erratically down Youngstown Poland Road at a high speed, almost hitting the curb several times. One of the headlights on the vehicle was also out, the report stated.

The officer then initiated a traffic stop.

When the officer approached, Fairchild reportedly started to yell at the officer. The officer informed Fairchild of why she was stopped, but she kept yelling, the police report says.

While in the car, the police report says Fairchild punched the officer in the chest through the open car window.

More officers then arrived, and they attempted to arrest Fairchild, though she was still resisting, according to the police report. Police said she then kicked one of the officers on his thigh and groin.

The officers were then able to secure Fairchild in the police cruiser, and they transported her to the Mahoning County Jail.

Fairchild was charged with felony assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

She was scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Monday.