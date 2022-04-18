MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) — We now know the name of the woman killed in Friday’s apparent murder-suicide in Masury.

Brookfield Police have identified the woman killed in Friday’s shooting as 34-year-old Diana Rice.

Police were sent to her Syme Street home Friday afternoon for a verbal argument.

Caller: Her ex just showed up and then they’re sitting there talking and then they’re sitting there and she’s been cheating on me this whole time and then she’s telling me to get out of her house.

“They’ve been fighting quite a bit lately and from my understanding, I don’t think she wanted to be with him anymore,” said neighbor Dawn Totten.

When police arrived they discovered two people had been shot. Investigators said Rice was in a car in her driveway when she was shot in the neck.

They said a man, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was lying on the ground shot in the head.

“At this point based on all the scene information and some surveillance video we had watched we are investigating it as a murder-suicide,” said Brookfield Police Det. Sgt. Aaron Kasiewicz.

Investigators said Rice’s two children, one of whom was in the car with her, saw the whole thing.

“It was a sad thing that happened that day and especially for the boys to have to look at their mom that way,” said Totten.

Totten and Jessica Vantassel were at the house next door when the shooting happened, and they ran over to see if they could help.

“It messes with me. I’m very sensitive, and I don’t…I just feel terrible for the kids, and I wish she would have made it,” said Vantassel.