Family forced from burning house in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least two people were hurt in a fire in Youngstown Wednesday.

Crews were called just before noon to a house at Jacobs Road and Nelson Avenue.

The people living there were able to get out, according to Rev. Lewis Macklin, who had knowledge about the fire.

A woman was hurt and another person jumped from the roof, according to fire officials. Both were taken to the hospital.

The house was completely destroyed.

