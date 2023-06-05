YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was treated by paramedics after an auto accident just after 10 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Meridian Road.

Wreckage from the front of the woman’s car was strewn in the intersection of Salt Springs and North Meridan roads. The car continued north for about 100 yards, going through the lawn of Brentwood Originals before it struck a tree and came to rest.

A pickup was also on the side of the road at the intersection but did not appear to have any damage.

Police at the scene refused to say how many vehicles were involved.