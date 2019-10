Police said it happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Boston Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was hit by a car late Sunday night in Youngstown.

Police said it happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Boston Avenue.

The woman was reportedly wearing very dark clothes.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and is in a stable condition.