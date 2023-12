BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was hit by a car in Boardman Friday afternoon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP responded to U.S. 224 and Market Street in Boardman around 12:30 p.m.

Troopers said that the woman was taken to the hospital. OSHP said that her condition is unknown.

Troopers are still on the scene.