WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, the victim was crying out and officers called for backup. Officers say the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Dayton Foster, answered the door but then slammed it shut, locked it and turned off all the lights.

According to a police report, officers kicked in the door and Foster ran down into the basement, ignoring commands for him to stop.

Police say they saw a gun in Foster’s hand and tased him twice. He dropped the gun, according to the police report.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where she told police that she and Foster began to argue when he came home drunk. She said he became angry, hit her with his fists and a handgun and pushed her down the stairs. She said Foster also put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. Police noted the woman’s eye was swollen shut and she had bruises and scratches on her arms, legs and neck.

Foster was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault, resisting arrest, having weapons while under disability and domestic violence.