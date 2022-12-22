YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman serving time for involuntary manslaughter was granted judicial release Thursday.

Latonya Cliff, 38, was sentenced to four years in prison last year after she delivered methamphetamine and cocaine to Perez Worley, 28, while he was incarcerated at the private prison in Youngstown. Later, the balloon that the drugs were hidden in ruptured in his stomach, killing him.

Cliff appeared before Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Durkin Thursday afternoon with the hopes that she would be released after serving 18 months in prison.

The prosecution stated they had no objection to Cliff being released, that she had no criminal history, and she showed great remorse for her actions.

During the hearing, Cliff stated that she was terribly sorry for the pain her actions caused Worley’s family. She said her children have gone without her since her incarceration, and her actions have impacted the lives of many.

“I just want to get home to my kids… I’m so sorry,” she said tearfully.

Judge Durkin said this was an easy decision for him to grant Cliff release, as it has been made clear this type of criminal activity is out of character for her, and she has taken accountability since the beginning.

Cliff’s lawyer also stated that Worley’s family even sent the judge a letter in support of releasing Cliff.

When the judge read his decision, Cliff burst into tears, thanking him. She also apologized to the victim’s family for the pain they have gone through.

Cliff will still serve three years of community control under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority.