YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city woman Thursday was sentenced to three to four years in prison for a 2021 stabbing on the North Side.

Amarae Kornegay, 26, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge John Durkin on a charge of felonious assault.

Kornegay was charged with stabbing a woman early July 14, 2021, in an apartment in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue.

Kornegay entered a guity plea in February.