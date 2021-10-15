Woman gets jail time for punching officer at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman will have to spend three days in the county jail after being convicted of punching a police officer last month at the Canfield Fair.

Miquaysha Hamlett was in county court Friday where she pleaded “no contest” to a misdemeanor charge of assault.

Early last month, police say Hamlett got into a fight with another woman at the fair, and when a fairgrounds officer tried to break it up, Hamlett punched the officer in the face.

Hamlett will also have to pay a $100 fine.

