LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Police, the Lisbon Fire Department, and the Columbiana County Sheriff Department responded to help a woman who fell off a cliff Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Old Stone Quarry off of Saint Jacobs Logtown Road in Lisbon shortly before 2 a.m.

Lisbon Fire Chief Mark Hall said that the woman fell from a cliff down 30-40 feet to the ground below.

Chief Hall said that the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

A reason was not given as to why the woman was on the cliff.