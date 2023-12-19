YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday, facing charges of patient neglect.

Poland Village police picked up Robin Urichko, 46, during a traffic stop, arresting her on a warrant for misdemeanor charges of gross patient neglect and patient neglect.

Charges against Urichko had been filed in September, according to court records.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the charges stemmed from their investigation, but the spokesperson would confirm no other details.

Urichko is out on a $2,000 bond, and a pretrial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 2. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.