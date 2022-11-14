WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a murder charge stemming from the investigation of a woman found in the middle of the road on November 6th.

Kenyana Pennock turned herself in to police this morning. She was booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

Pennock is charged with murder in connection to the death of Jesaree Harris. Harris passed away at the hospital on Saturday, November 12 from a brain injury.

Police say Harris fell off the hood of the vehicle Pennock was driving.

Pennock is expected to be arraigned on the charge in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday morning.