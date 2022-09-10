CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week.

Linda Guterba is charged with OVI and failure to control.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Hill on Friday night, where Canfield firefighters rescued a woman from a car that went into a pond.

According to a police report, a witness reported that a car in front of him slowed down as if to turn into a driveway but instead went over a curb and into the pond

The driver, Guterba, was stuck inside the vehicle, which was partially submerged in the water when first responders arrived.

Crews pulled Guterba out through the back passenger door and reported that she was uninjured.

The report stated that she made comments that she “had too much wine.” Police said she told them that she had one, possibly two, bottles of wine at a friend’s house and started driving home but decided to turn around to go back to her friend’s house. She could not remember why she was going back to the house or how she ended up in the pond, the report stated.

Police said she had a blood-alcohol level of .152, nearly twice the legal driving limit.

Guterba was arraigned Tuesday, and a pretrial was set for 4 p.m. Oct. 11.