Woman facing charges after Trumbull County police chase

The woman said she didn't stop because she was scared, according to police

Credit: Trumbull County Jail

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was arrested Thursday after a police chase through Trumbull County and is now facing multiple felony charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Quannita Pruitt’s charges include escape and felonious assault.

The chase started around 4 p.m. Thursday in Bazetta and spanned several communities, ending in Warren.

Officers said Pruitt finally stopped at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Merriweather Street, then got out and ran into a house.

Police said she hit multiple cruisers during the chase.

She told them she didn’t stop because she was scared, according to police.

