Woman facing charges after Trumbull County police chase

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was arrested Thursday after a police chase through Trumbull County and is now facing multiple felony charges.
Twenty-two-year-old Quannita Pruitt’s charges include escape and felonious assault.
The chase started around 4 p.m. Thursday in Bazetta and spanned several communities, ending in Warren.
Officers said Pruitt finally stopped at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Merriweather Street, then got out and ran into a house.
Police said she hit multiple cruisers during the chase.
She told them she didn’t stop because she was scared, according to police.