BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman after a fight involving a knife and a vehicle crash in Boardman Township.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 7300 block of Salinas Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police reported that a man and a woman who were involved in the fight were there, as well as a relative of the woman and a baby.

Police spoke with a man there who told them that Naudia Jones, 22, had called him to come over to get the keys to his vehicle but said when he arrived, she started arguing with him and punched him in the head. He said she then pulled out a knife, so he tackled her and then got into his vehicle to drive away. According to the report, the man hit a support pole for a carport, however, which was when officers showed up.

Jones denied going after the man with the knife but admitted to having it for protection, the report stated.

Police said the knife was found at the corner of the carport and was confiscated as evidence.

The person who called police reported witnessing a fight between the two and hearing children crying. The caller said it happens frequently when Jones is around.

Police took Jones to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence, calling her the “primary aggressor” in the fight.

Police reported that a request would be made to the Boardman Fire Department to examine the structural integrity of the damaged carport.