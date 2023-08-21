LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police say called them and said her boyfriend was trying to kill her is facing a charge of making a false alarm.

According to a police report, Ella Skidmore, 18, called Girad police at about 7 p.m. Saturday and said that her boyfriend was trying to kill her. When police called back, they say Skidmore said that she didn’t need any help and hung up.

Police discovered that Skidmore was living with her boyfriend at a home on Hadley Avenue in Liberty. Since police had prior interaction with the man in question, according to the police report, several units responded to the home and a perimeter was set up.

Police made several attempts to contact someone inside with no response. A short time later, both Skidmore and a man walked out of the garage.

After talking with Skidmore, officers determined that following an argument with the man, Skidmore called the Giard non-emergency line but that she “disassociated” during the call, the report stated.

Trumbull County dispatch provided the verbatim of the call saying that the caller said “I need to report a domestic. My boyfriend is going to kill me,” the report stated. Dispatch confirmed that on callback, the caller said she did not need any help.

The man said that the couple argued but there was no domestic violence, the report stated.

Officers said that Skidmore caused “serious public inconvenience and alarm to the neighborhood,” the report stated.

Skidmore was charged with making a false alarm and inducing panic. She is scheduled for arraignment Sept. 5 in Giard Municipal Court.