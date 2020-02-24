Department lacking volunteers called in outside help to fight house fire in Lawrence Co.

North Beaver Township's fire captain said it can be hard to get volunteer firefighters to the scene during the day

NORTH BEAVER TWP, Pa. (WYTV) – A woman is without a home after it caught fire Monday morning in Lawrence County.

Heavy smoke poured from a house in North Beaver Township on S. State Line Road just before 9 a.m.

Inside was one woman, who got out safely.

“The homeowner called into her medical alarm company and said that her dryer was on fire,” said Jason Daughtry, captain of the North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters called six other departments for help.

“I know, at least in Lawrence County, there’s a big problem with the volunteer shortage during the day,” Daughtry said. “If we would have had more than one call, we’d have to reach out to further expanding mutual aid companies.”

Lawrence County isn’t alone. Two weeks ago, Ohio State Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey told us nationwide, fewer people are becoming volunteer firefighters.

Daughtry said at this point, the shortage means they have to call for more help than before. Still, he said everyone should feel safe.

This fire happened along the state line, so help was close.

“So we can call Springfield, initially, on the call but if it would have been further into the township, we would have to reach out further,” Daughtry said.

Firefighters walked the woman around what’s left of her house. She told us this type of thing doesn’t seem real until it happens to you. She didn’t want to talk on camera and she wanted to remain anonymous.

The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal will be out Tuesday to determine the cause of this fire.