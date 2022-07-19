BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that she was beaten and held against her will at a motel in Boardman and that she was forced to crawl through a bathroom window to escape.

The woman told police that she had been to a concert in Youngstown Saturday with 40-year-old Jeremy Telego when he became intoxicated and was fighting with other concertgoers.

The woman said she got Telego to leave before the concert was over and on their way to the Wagon Wheel Motel, the two got into an argument over his behavior.

Once they pulled into the motel, the woman said Telego pulled her out of the car and dragged her across the parking lot and into a motel room, according to a police report.

The woman said she tried to leave several times but Telego would hold her down, kick, choke and hit her. When the woman thought Telego was asleep, she tried to leave but he jumped off the bed and started choking and hitting her again, the report stated, the report stated.

Later, the woman went to the bathroom while Telego was sleeping and crawled through the window to escape. She ran to her car and drove to the hospital where she was treated for injuries to her head and ear. She also suffered bruising, according to the police report.

The woman then reported the assault to Boardman police.

When officers went to the motel to arrest Telego, he was not there. On Monday, investigators tracked Telego down to the Boardman Inn where he was arrested on charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.