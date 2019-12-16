Woman dies in Vienna Twp. mobile home fire

The fire chief said the victim, a woman in her 60s, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – One person was killed in a fire on Monday at the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park.

Crews were called around 1:30 a.m. to the mobile home on S. Outer Drive, just off of Route 193.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the smell of smoke was so strong that she thought her own trailer was burning.

“Got up, turned on all the lights and realized it wasn’t me. Looked out the windows and realized it’s the neighbor’s house,” she said.

That prompted her to grab her phone and call 9-1-1.

Caller: “It looks like there’s quite a bit of smoke coming out of my neighbor’s house.”

Dispatcher: “Like, out of the windows? Or where out of?”

Caller: “Well, I don’t know where it’s coming from. It’s on the roof.”

Within minutes, firefighters from Vienna Township, Fowler, Brookfield and the Air Reserve Station were on the scene, knocking down the flames and looking for the person inside.

“Broke out a window, opened a door, went to the right and went into a bedroom and they found the victim,” said Vienna Township Fire Chief Richard Brannon.

The chief said the victim, a woman in her 60s, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her name has not been released.

The state fire marshal was called to help find an exact cause.

Her neighbor wonders if the victim’s space heater might be to blame.

“She mentioned to me a couple times and I always would say to her, ‘You gotta be really careful with that in a mobile home,'” the neighbor said.

The chief also said the home had no working smoke detectors, thinking that might have made a difference.

“It sucks, it really does. I don’t know what else to say. I mean, I just wish we could put smoke detectors in everybody’s homes because they are lifesavers,” Brannon said.

A tragic reminder for everyone this winter season.