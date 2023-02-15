EAST LACKAWANNOCK Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- A woman has died after a crash in East Lackawannock Township Tuesday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Brittany Strickland, 30, died in the crash.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Mercer West Middlesex Road and Flat Road around 6 p.m.

PSP said that Strickland lost control and had to overcorrect and slid in a counter clockwise direction. As a result, the other vehicle tried to swerve out of the way to avoid collision. Reports said that the driver hit Strickland’s vehicle, causing the side to be pushed 2/3 of the way in.

Troopers said that Strickland was pronounced dead at the scene while the other driver had minor injuries.

Reports said that the drivers moved 20 feet after initial impact.