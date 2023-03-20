MIDDLETON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — An 86-year-old woman has died after a fire in Middleton Township over the weekend.

Columbiana County Coroner’s investigator identified the victim as Carol Leslie.

Leslie was found after Negley firefighters were called for a fire at a house in the 11800 block of Leslie Rd. at 9:46 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner is waiting on toxicology results to determine Leslie’s cause of death. Those results could take four to six weeks.

WKBN reached out to the fire department for more information on the fire but hasn’t yet heard back.