Woman dead after crashing into houses in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – One woman is dead after a violent crash early Sunday morning in Struthers.

Just before 4 a.m., a woman was driving down Poland Avenue near the library when she hit two houses.

Struthers police Chief Tim Roddy says at some point the woman was ejected from the car, somehow ending up underneath it.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We heard a big bang and I thought maybe just somebody else’s car got hit. I never would have imagined a house got hit and when I came out we seen all the destruction and my mind is blown I mean I’m heartbroken for the family. I’ve never seen anything like this…ever,” said neighbor Renee Sass.

No one in either of the houses was hurt.