WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman charged with child endangering in August pleaded no contest and was found guilty of a reduced charge in her case.

Pamela Dunham, 27, appeared in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday, where she was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to probation.

The charge stemmed from an incident on Aug. 12 in Warren, when two children were found walking alone with suitcases in the area of the Highland Homes’ office in Warren.

A person called police after reporting changing the youngest child’s diaper and giving them both food.

The oldest child stated they were waiting for the bus, according to a police report.

Laurel Stone contributed to this report.