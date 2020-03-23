Woman claims she was beaten with a gun, police say

Reports say the woman did not know the man’s name and she ignored several requests to get off the phone as she was speaking to someone else while talking to police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Reports say a woman, who claimed she was beaten with a handgun Sunday morning, couldn’t be pried away from her cell phone to give police more information.

Officers were called about 11:15 a.m. to McGuffey Road and Atkinson Avenue, where the woman told police she was in her car arguing with a man on the sidewalk when the man pulled a gun and hit her in the back of the head three times.

