Woman, child sent to hospital after roll-over crash in Hubbard Twp.

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A woman and a young child were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries after their SUV rolled over and came to rest in a ditch on Route 62 in Hubbard Township.

According to an Ohio State Highway patrolman on the scene, a silver Chevrolet Impala was crossing Hubbard-Thomas Rd. at around 3 p.m. when it collided with a white Chevrolet Equinox, driven by the woman headed north toward Sharon.

The man driving the Impala was expected to be charged with failing to yield.

He was not hurt, and his car was only slightly damaged.