YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman charged with setting a duplex on fire in Sebring pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Karli Hale is charged with aggravated arson. She is being held at the Mahoning County Jail.

Police say she set a duplex on fire in January on North 16th Street. Several people were living there, but everyone got out safely.

Hale’s $100,000 bond was continued on Tuesday. A trial is set later this month.