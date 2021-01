Tara Oder was picked up this week, accused of violating the terms of her house arrest

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The woman charged with escaping from Struthers police as she was being taken to jail last summer is back behind bars now.

Tara Oder was picked up this week, accused of violating the terms of her house arrest.

In July, police say she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and scuffle with an officer before stealing his cruiser and driving off.

She was caught several days later.