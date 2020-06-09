Woman charged with driving into crowd of protesters in Farrell, police say

Officers arrived on the scene and saw the vehicle with protesters surrounding it

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Charges have been filed against a woman accused of driving into a crowd of protesters in Farrell last week.

Amanda Hogenmiller, of Sharon, was charged with recklessly endangering another person after police said a protester jumped onto the hood of her car and she failed to stop.

According to the criminal complaint, Farrell police were near the 800 block of Sharon-New Castle Road Friday evening to block off roads near the protest.

Police said Captain Rubano then advised that there was a vehicle driving with people on top of it.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw the vehicle with protesters surrounding it. They stopped the vehicle and Hogenmiller was taken from the scene, police said.

After reviewing surveillance footage and videos posted on social media, investigators said Hogenmiller stopped in front of the demonstrators near the intersection of New Castle Road and Mercer Avenue before moving forward again, honking her horn.

The criminal complaint said one of the protesters then jumped onto the hood of the vehicle. Despite the protester blocking her view, police said Hogenmiller sped up and continued driving until being stopped by officers.

The protester told police that he stood his ground in front of the vehicle before being hit. To avoid being pulled underneath the vehicle, the protester said he jumped onto the hood before rolling off.

The protester was later treated for a sprained ankle, the complaint said.

Hogenmiller is also charged with simple assault and careless driving.

According to the criminal complaint, the protesters were demonstrating in the street illegally since they never obtained a permit.

At this point, however, none of the protesters have been charged.