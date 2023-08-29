DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman has been charged in an accidental drug overdose death in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Melody Taylor, 48, of Sharpsville, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

PSP said a 37-year-old man was the victim of an accidental drug overdose in Delaware Township on February 3.

During the investigation, evidence was found that a controlled substance was given to the victim several hours prior to his death, resulting in the charges against Taylor.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 7, according to court records.