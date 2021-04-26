Woman charged in I-680 crash that left 1 dead, another seriously injured

Investigators say drugs were a factor in the crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman faces charges in connection to a wrong-way crash on Interstate 680 that left one person dead in December.

Jayce Klink was arraigned in court Monday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

She appeared on closed-circuit video for the court proceeding. Bond was set at $15,000.

According to police, the accident happened just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 2 near the Glenwood Avenue exit. Two vehicles crashed head-on and one went over the median.

One woman was killed in the crash, while her sister was badly injured.

Prosecutors say drugs were in Klink’s system and contributed to the crash.