Woman charged in connection to shooting at Youngstown gas station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman charged in connection to a shooting last weekend at a local gas station turned herself in to authorities.

Shanelle Clinkscale, 38, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a felonious assault charge.

Police say Clinkscale tried to run over a man at a gas station in the 1800 block of Mahoning Avenue and then shot him.

The two had been arguing prior to the shooting, according to a police report.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Clinkscale was arraigned Friday, and a preliminary hearing was set for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 in Youngstown Municipal Court.

