Woman charged for embezzling $170,000 from Mercer County township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- A former Secretary Treasurer for Jackson Township in Mercer County has been federally indicted on charges of mail fraud.



Linda Baun, 72, is alleged to have embezzled $170,000 from the township from 2011 to 2019.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh handed up a six-count indictment against her. According to the indictment, Baun embezzled the money by making unauthorized ATM withdrawals from the township’s general fund and by making online purchases.

She then allegedly attempted to conceal the thefts through the township’s accounting software.

Baun, who now lives in Florida, could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison as well as a fine of $250,000 for each count against her.