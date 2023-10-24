EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- An East Palestine woman is free on bond after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Lauren Fegert is charged with theft and falsification.

Village police say she submitted phony claims to the Norfolk Southern Assistance Center for expenses following February’s train derailment.

Police say she managed to collect more than $24,000 from the railroad before being caught. Fegert is one of a number of people charged recently for allegedly taking money they were not entitled to receive.

She is due back in Columbiana County Municipal Court next month.