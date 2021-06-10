Woman charged after fight involving 15 in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was charged with disorderly conduct after police say they were called to a fight in a parking lot at around 7 p.m. on June 2.

The fight at the 3000 block of Green Acres Drive involved 15-20 people with unknown weapons, according to a police report.

Liberty police said that upon arrival, two people ran in opposite directions at the back of the apartment complex. Police said several people in the parking lot appeared to have been physically fighting.

Police noted a large amount of blood at the front of the driveway, but no victims were found and witnesses did not report any gunshots.

Police said that Antoneisha Jones, 30, confronted them while swearing and told them to leave the scene. Other witnesses told police there was a family gathering for a deceased loved one that had gotten out of hand.

The resident of the complex told police she was going to end the party when police said that Jones returned and yelled at the officers, causing a commotion in the crowd. Police attempted to arrest Jones and she ran into the complex.

Liberty police followed her into the apartment and charged her with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Jones told police that her brother and cousin had a fight and they both pointed guns at each other in the parking lot.