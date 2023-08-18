AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman is in the Mahoning County Jail after breaking into and living in a vacant unit in Austintown, according to police reports.

Police were called to the 100 block of Atlanta Avenue on Wednesday to speak with a leasing agent after multiple tenants reported that someone broke into and was living in what was supposed to be a vacant unit.

Reports state Mariah Brown, 21, broke into and was living in the unit while going through an eviction process at a different home also on the 100 block of Atlanta Avenue.

The leasing agent reported stopping by the property the day before speaking with police and observed lights on and furniture through the window of the supposedly-vacant unit. The agent also reported that there was an electric extension cord leading from the rear door to the garage.

An inspection of the apartment revealed that someone was in fact living in it. Police found a blow-up mattress, couch, router box, drinks and cigar wrappers, and mail with Brown’s current address on it, among other signs of occupancy, reports state. The unit also smelled of marijuana and a joint was found laying next to the mattress, according to reports.

The leasing agent told police that as of the last showing of the unit, it was completely vacant. The agent also reported that he recognized some of the furniture from a previous inspection completed at the residence Brown was being evicted from.

Police spoke to a neighbor who reported seeing Brown leaving through the garage door and running away. Based on the description from the neighbor, police were able to apprehend Brown and bring her willingly back to the unit for questioning.

After initially denying it, Brown eventually admitted to police that she was staying at the unit since “just last night” and stated the door was unlocked. Reports state the screen of a first-floor window was sliced and the window was unlocked. The interior and exterior doors of the unit were unlocked with no sign of forced entry, reports state.

Brown was placed under arrest and remains at Mahoning County Jail on $2,500 bond. Brown is charged with breaking and entering, a level five felony. She is scheduled for video arraignment Aug. 21 at 12:30.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.