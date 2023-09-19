BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman has begun serving a 30-day jail sentence related to a crash involving an ATV in Boardman last month.

Rachel Peters, 46, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday.

Last month, Peters was sentenced to 30 days in jail, followed by 12 months of probation, after she pleaded guilty to charges of OVI and resisting arrest. As part of her plea deal, the other charges against her were dismissed.

According to court records, along with the jail sentence, her driver’s license was suspended for a year with occupational driving privileges, and she was ordered to pay fines and take a drug and alcohol assessment.

On Aug. 7, Peters was involved in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle on Hitchcock Road, which injured herself and a passenger.

Police said Peters, the driver, smelled of alcohol and was struggling to stand when officers arrived at the scene.

A passenger had been partially thrown from the ATV, which rolled onto her arm at the time of the crash.

Police say during her arrest, Peters was combative, was kicking the bars in the police cruiser and had to be restrained as she was transported to the hospital.