Woman arrested in Warren, accused of threatening woman and police

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested in Warren Friday after police say she threatened to kill another woman and blow up the police station.

According to a police report, officers were called at about 12:22 a.m. Friday to home on Buckeye Street where a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Lisa Franks, was attempting to throw another woman out of the house.

The victim said that she and Franks argued over a guest that the victim had invited over. The victim is a family member of Franks and had been living at the house for about two months, according to a police report.

Officers told Franks she couldn’t throw the woman out because she allowed her to stay there and that she had established residency.

Franks became irate and threatened to slice the victim’s throat, burn down the house with the victim and her child in it and blow up the police station, according to the police report.

Franks was arrested without incident at the scene. She was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of domestic violence and making terroristic threats.